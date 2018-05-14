YMCA sites will charge parents $25.
What to expect
- Children will experience a variety of fun activities under the supervision of trained, caring counselors
- Teacher Workday care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Children should bring a non-perishable lunch and a snack
- If you have questions, call our YMCA Customer Service Center at (919) 719-9989
Raleigh Parks will also offer four Youth Escape School (Y.E.S.) day sites.
Registration will open on Wednesday, May 9 at 8 a.m.
Locations include:
Lake Lynn Community Center Barcode #229541
Barwell Road Community Center Barcode #229542
Laurel Hills Community Center Barcode #229543
Peach Road Community Center Barcode #229544
The program will run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $30 for City residents and $45 for non-City residents.
In Wake Forest, Jumpin JoJo's Open Bounce and Party Center at 1839 S Main St. will offer drop-in child care on May 16. The event is from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and costs $40. Lunch is provided.