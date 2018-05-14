These childcare locations in the Triangle will provide services for the May 16 teachers rally

This undated photo provided by Rebecca Wilson shows her daughters Alex, 9, left, and Winter, 5, showing off their new backpacks for a new school year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Wilson)

In preparation for a teachers rally May 16, some childcare providers in the Triangle are offering their services for that day.
YMCA sites will charge parents $25.
View the full list of participating locations

What to expect

  • Children will experience a variety of fun activities under the supervision of trained, caring counselors
  • Teacher Workday care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Children should bring a non-perishable lunch and a snack
  • If you have questions, call our YMCA Customer Service Center at (919) 719-9989


Raleigh Parks will also offer four Youth Escape School (Y.E.S.) day sites.

Registration will open on Wednesday, May 9 at 8 a.m.

Locations include:

Lake Lynn Community Center Barcode #229541
Barwell Road Community Center Barcode #229542

Laurel Hills Community Center Barcode #229543
Peach Road Community Center Barcode #229544

The program will run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $30 for City residents and $45 for non-City residents.

In Wake Forest, Jumpin JoJo's Open Bounce and Party Center at 1839 S Main St. will offer drop-in child care on May 16. The event is from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and costs $40. Lunch is provided.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News