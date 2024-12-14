2 teens arrested after police chase, crash of stolen car in Creedmoor leaves 9 injured

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teens in a stolen car led Creedmoor Police on a chase that ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles that left nine people with minor injuries.

It happened Friday just before 3:30 p.m. when police were told of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on US Highway 15.

Officers spotted the black 2006 Nissan 350Z, which was reported stolen in Raleigh, traveling on North Main Street.

Once the driver of the stolen vehicle saw police officers, he accelerated, causing a crash involving three vehicles at Main Street and Wilton Avenue. The stolen Nissan kept going west on Wilton Avenue and crashed into two more vehicles at North Durham Avenue and Wilton Avenue.

The teens jumped out and ran but were apprehended shortly afterward. Officers took a 17-year-old and 15-year-old into custody.

