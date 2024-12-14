Wayne County family discovers human remains behind their home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mystery is unfolding in Wayne County after human remains were found within weeks of each other, both in an area of the 900 block of Dollard Town Road in Goldsboro.

The first discovery was on Nov. 20, when Shareka Smith called 911 after discovering what appeared to be a human skull behind her home.

It's the image seared into her mind.

"When I came and seen it I thought it was like Halloween decorations but then I thought my God, it's got to be a human head," she told ABC11.

Smith has no idea how long it was there just feet from her home, but it was their dog, Boscoe, who brought it to their attention.

When crews arrived at the home, they searched the whole area around the woods and didn't find anything. They thought that was the end of the story, until again this week, Boscoe made another discovery - more remains.

The Wayne Co. Sheriff's Office believes both the skull and bones are from the same body. But beyond that, they have no idea who it is or how they died.

In the meantime, Smith and her family said they don't feel safe.

"I'm scared to go to the mailbox, I'm scared for my son to go to the bus stop," she said.

Smith just hopes one day the mystery Boscoe uncovered may ultimately give someone out there some peace.

"Whoever it is, and their family members I give my condolences to them," she said. "All I know is we're living in a cold world, and we got to be safe out here."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they do not know how the remains got there or how long they were there. They said the remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office to see if they could be identified.

