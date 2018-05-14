POLITICS

'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 education rally, NC lawmaker says

(Credit: North Carolina General Assembly)

One North Carolina lawmaker is voicing his opinion about the education rally planned for May 16, saying the participating teachers are inconveniencing parents by not reporting to their schools that day.

Representative Mark Brody took to Facebook Friday to call out those teachers.


"The hypocrisy is that they say they are supporting the students. One less day of instruction does not help students," he wrote. "Teaching our children that it is OK to not show up for work does not set a good example."

RELATED:
Here's a list of North Carolina school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16
May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care
What to expect: May 16 teachers rally in Raleigh

He continued: "Let's call this what it is, Teacher Union thugs want to control the education process! I am speaking up because I don't want Union County schools, and for that matter all NC school systems, to turn into Chicago."

Brody represents Union and Anson counties.

Thousands of teachers are expected to be in Raleigh on the 16th for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."

The teachers are visiting legislators to ask for better pay and working conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsteacherteacherseducationschoolrallypoliticsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Wake County commissioners OK purchase of old golf course
Fayetteville names replacement for ousted District 2 council member
More politics
POLITICS
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News