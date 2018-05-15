May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care

DURHAM

Bethesda Elementary



Club Blvd. Elementary



Eastway Elementary



Eno Valley Elementary



Githens Middle



Glenn Elementary



R.N. Harris Elementary



Hillandale Elementary



Lakewood Montessori Middle



Sandy Ridge Elementary



Shepard Elementary



Southwest Elementary



Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Hours will be 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at each location. The standard daily care fees have been reduced to $25 for May 16. Attendees should bring non-perishable snacks and lunch.



Capacity will be limited on May 16 based on our available facilities and staffing.



If you have an existing YMCA account, you may reserve your child's spot online. Registration is also available at any Durham branch locations.

RALEIGH

CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO

Carrboro Elementary - 400 Shelton St.



Northside Elementary - 350 Caldwell St.



McDougle Elementary - 890 Old Fayetteville Road.

Abbey Court/Collins Crossing (next to the pool) - 501 Jones Ferry Road.



Ridgefield (community center) - 301 S. Estes Drive.



Dobbins Hill (playground/community center) - 1749 Dobbins Drive.



Colony Woods West/Adelaide Walters/Jackie Robinson (small playground) - 4 Adelaide Walters Court.



Airport Gardens (playground) - 815 MLK Junior Blvd.

JOHNSTON COUNTY

Benson Elementary



Cleveland Elementary



Cooper Academy



Corinth-Holders Elementary



Glendale-Kenly Elementary



Four Oaks Elementary



Princeton Elementary



Selma Elementary



West Clayton Elementary

WAYNE COUNTY

Brogden Primary



Carver Elementary



Dillard Middle



Fremont STARS Elementary



Eastern Wayne Middle



Spring Creek Middle

WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Barnes Elementary School



S, Elm City Elementary School



Hearne Elementary School



Vick Elementary School



Wells Elementary School



Winstead Elementary School.

More than a third of North Carolina's public school students will have a holiday on May 16 as schools close for teachers to attend a rally in Raleigh.For thousands of students, that means a day off from school - normally a pleasant surprise. But many children depend on school lunches and some parents need places to care for their children while they work or go to school.With that in mind, here are some of the contingency plans in place for May 16.Durham Public Schools will provide meal services through an extension of the summer feeding program.All meals will be free to all students.Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: muffin, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit juice and milk.Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: turkey and cheese or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit juice, fruit cup, baby carrots, Rice Krispie treat, and milk.In response to May 16 Teacher workday for Durham Public Schools, the YMCA will offer Teacher Workday Care at the Downtown Durham YMCA and Hope Valley Farms YMCA.The North Carolina Republican Party and the Wake County GOP are teaming up to assist parents on May 16 with a free event at Coconut Charlie's Bump 'n BounceCoconut Charlie's is at 7409 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The GOP has reserved the facility for the entire day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).Parents with children ages 3-12 years old are welcome (adults must remain with children).The event is open to all families regardless of political affiliation. There will be two sessions, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.Food will be available for purchase from Coconut Charlie's and Republican volunteers will also be staffing a study room to assist students with homework.to learn more or register for the event.The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools' Child Nutrition team has arranged to open three school cafeterias on May 16.Any student from birth through high school is welcome to come to the following schools. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost for these meals.Additionally, the following five additional community sites will serve lunch from 11:30-12:30.Breakfast will include a choice of cereal, string cheese, assorted juice, milk.Lunch will include chicken nuggets, fresh baby carrots, bag of chips, apple, assorted juice and milk.Johnston County Public Schools has received approval from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to use the summer feeding program model to assist families in need of food service on this unplanned student vacation day. Dr. Ross Renfrow, Superintendent of Johnston County Public Schools, is authorizing School Nutrition to open cafeterias for lunch on Wednesday in each region of Johnston County.The following schools will be open for lunch:Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 16 and will consist of a chicken sandwich, zucchini fire sticks, coleslaw, fruit and a milk.This meal will be free for students up to 18 years of age. Adults in attendance with their student will have the option to purchase a meal at a cost of $3.50.To assist families in need of food services, Wayne County Public Schools obtained approval from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to use the reimbursable summer feeding program model.The following cafeterias will be open for lunch on May 16:Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The meal will consist of turkey and cheese on a bun, garden peas, pinto beans, tropical fruit mix, and milk. This meal will be free for students up to 18 years of age. Adults who bring a student do have the option to purchase a meal at a cost of $3.50.In addition to the opening cafeterias, the district is also providing breakfast pastries and fruit for up to 200 students who will be at the W.A. Foster Center in Goldsboro on May 16.Even though it is an optional teacher workday, lunch will be available for all students at the elementary, middle and high school level at no cost from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six sites:Students who are in the afterschool care program in Wilson schools will be able to attend like any other workday.We'll add information from other school districts as it becomes available.