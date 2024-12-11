NCCU receives $1M grant from Google to fund first AI institute at an HBCU

The money is part of a new initiative encouraging students to pursue AI-related fields.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) in the Triangle.

NC Central University (NCCU) announced a $1 million grant from Google.org to fund the first-ever HBCU AI Institute nationwide.

The money is part of a new initiative encouraging students to pursue AI-related fields. It will support up to 200 students through research and mentorship.

"This partnership will prepare our students with the tools and knowledge to lead the AI field while developing technologies that benefit society at large," said NCCU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. "Through collaboration with corporations, local community colleges and universities, and the Research Triangle Park network, the institute will serve as an epicenter for workforce development, research, and innovation, empowering students to lead one of the most impactful fields of our time and help make AI a force for good in the world."

The grant to NCCU is part of nearly $2 million in grants to North Carolina universities and organizations across the state.

"Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, and it's essential that AI technologies are developed with equity and inclusivity at their core," said Google's Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Melonie Parker.

The AI Institute is expected to open in 2025 and become the leading hub for AI within the HBCU network.

