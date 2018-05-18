COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Get Real ID, sample food and more at Got To Be NC Festival

Got To Be NC Festival in full swing. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The sights and sounds of the 2018 Got To Be NC festival are in full swing. It opens the summer harvest season that promotes agriculture statewide.

"I have a nephew that has antique lawnmowers and he's showing them. So anyway I'm glad to be here," James Pritchard said.

Organizers said the festival draws about 70,000 people. On Friday afternoon, preschool students from the Highland Children Center in Raleigh went on a field trip to the festival.

NC residents urged to get a REAL ID before the 2020 deadline
In just one year, over 445,000 North Carolina residents have obtained REAL IDs ahead of the October 2020 deadline.


"We went to the Expo and then got a bunch of samples of food - drinks, cookies, peanuts, and cotton candy. Now we're going to do some rides," said one instructor.

Depending on what you're into, there's plenty to see and do both indoors and out.

From farm animals inside the Agri-plaza to an educational farm to table experience at the Expo building.

"Small businesses are set up sampling their products that they make here in North Carolina," said organizer James Romer.

The Got to Be NC Festival happening at the State Fairgrounds May 18-20.
Got To Be NC Festival coming to State Fairgrounds May 18 - 20.


The free festival goes from today through Sunday.

Click here for more information.
