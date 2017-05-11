TROUBLESHOOTER

80,000+ parking tickets issued in Raleigh last year

Parking signs in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
More than 80,000 tickets were given in the City of Raleigh in 2016. At a cost of around $20 a ticket, they are not a welcomed surprise when you return to your car.

"I went to go get something to eat," said ticketed parker Claudine Burns. "It's 15-minute parking which is ridiculous. So my plan was to come back out and feed the meter but it didn't happen. It's so hard to park down here, you know downtown parking is really difficult."

Charlie Keeling works downtown and he echoes those frustrations.

"I spend probably more money on parking and then tickets than I make during the day. So it's kind of rough," Keeling lamented.

A parking ticket being issued in downtown Raleigh



Of the 80,441 citations, downtown Raleigh is where the majority of citations were given. Street parking makes up most of the parking available to people in the downtown Raleigh area, with the exception of a few parking decks. At $1 per hour, most meters have a 2-hour time limit. Exceed the limit or don't put in enough money and chances are you'll end up with a ticket.

TOP REASON FOR TICKETS

Expired Meters: 31,352
No Parking: 16,906
Exceeding Time Zone: 6,883

WHERE MOST TICKETS ARE GIVEN

Fayetteville Street tops our list for the most parking citations in 2016. Fayetteville Street is home to dozens of restaurants and bars. From the Big Easy and Jimmy V's to Chick fil A and Starbucks, Fayetteville Street is a hot spot at any time of the day. The majority of tickets given on Fayetteville Street were from the NC State Capitol down to the Marriott City Center.

Commerce Place is another popular area for parking citations. In 2016, more than 3,000 citations came from people parking in the "no parking zones." The street has 30-minute parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but after 10 p.m., these spots turn into "No Parking Zones." In 2016, more than 3000 citations came from people parking in the "No Parking Zones."

Map of the most ticketed areas in downtown Raleigh

The top streets for tickets in 2016:

1. Fayetteville Street - 9,506
2. East and West Hargett Street - 5,492
3. East and West Martin Street -5,413
4. Commerce Place - 4,502
5. Davie Street-4,366

TIPS:

  • If you are hitting any of these popular areas, double check and make sure that no part of your car is in a no parking zone! According to the ParkLink website, "City ordinance stipulates that no portion of a vehicle shall extend into a No Parking Zone or a citation may be issued."

  • These days, almost every meter in downtown Raleigh accepts credit and debit cards as well as any coin aside from pennies.

  • If you think you might stay longer than anticipated, your best bet might be parking in a deck with a 24-hour time limit. This way, there is no risk of you exceeding your 2-hour time limit.

  • If you come across a meter that appears broken and will not take your payment, take video to prove your case if you get a ticket.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsparkingticketsinvestigationiteamtroubleshooterRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Stores warn of online Mother's Day coupon scam
Buyer Beware: Thieves manipulate online auctions
Landscaper's incomplete work frustrates homeowners
More troubleshooter
NEWS
Police plead with NJ man to surrender after 30-hour standoff
Acting FBI chief contradicts WH claim that Comey lost agency's confidence
Boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
The White House's evolving story on Comey's firing
More News
Top Stories
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Raleigh daycare worker accused of statutory rape
Reports of man exposing himself in Chapel Hill
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed
Man charged in rash of north Raleigh burglaries
Show More
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Police issue warning about IRS scam after officer called
North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student
TIMELINE: Stunning details in Penn State frat death
Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos