ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County water emergency

If you're a customer of Orange Water and Sewer Authority you are not to use the water for at least the next 24 hours.

Area stores are reporting water shortages, below is the latest update.



Additionally Harris Teeter will distribute free water in various parts of Chapel Hill as long as supplies last. Shoppers will receive gallon or three-liter water jugs, limit three per person.

Distribution will take place at the following locations:

* 297 Carrmill Mall 310 North Greensboro St. Carrboro, N.C. 9 p.m.
* 117 University Mall 2110 E Estes Dr. Chapel Hill, N.C. 9 p.m.
* 120 Meadowmont Village 116 W. Barbee Chapel Rd. Chapel Hill, N.C. 9 p.m.
* 223 Chapel Hill North 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Chapel Hill, N.C. 9 p.m.

Bottle water donations are being accepted at the Chapel Hill Community Center at 120 S. Estes Dr. The location is for DONATIONS ONLY. The American Red Cross will work with Orange County Emergency Services to distribute to those in need.

If you have questions about water issues, call (919) 245-6111. You can also Text OWASAWATER to 888777 for any updates.

Stay on top of the water emergency with the ABC11 News App

The water shortage is not impacting the Town of Hillsborough or Durham, which operate separate water systems.
