World Water Day 2018: How to save water in your house, room-by-room

You've heard that turning off the faucet when brush your teeth conserves water, but how often do we actually do it?

The United Nations has been celebrating World Water Day since 1993, using it as an opportunity to discuss the importance of water in our world, raise awareness of those who don't have clean water and educate those who do on how to manage it.


March 22 marks World Water Day, and what better time to refresh our understanding of the best ways to save water (and save on our water bill) around the house?

Kitchen
  • Don't run the dishwasher unless it's full. Scrape, don't rinse, your dishes while loading it.

  • If you wash dishes by hand, use a wash basin or sink plugger to minimize water used.

  • Don't let the faucet run to reach a certain temperature. Heat or cool the water using a stove or refrigerator.


Bathroom
  • Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

  • Showers generally use less water than baths. Unless you make a marathon out of it.


Laundry room
  • Try your best to get a full load of laundry in the machine, but if you can't, don't use the "full load" setting.


Outside
  • Don't use a hose around the yard when something else, like a broom, will do the job.

  • Arrange gardens and plants to use minimal water, as explained in this guide.


Everywhere
It's time to finally get around to fixing that leak.

The EPA's water savings calculator says that a family of four could save 6,8000 gallons of water each year by replacing leaking appliances. That's 170 loads of laundry!

You can also save $70 a year by buying a water efficient shower head.

Read these tips and more on the Environmental Protection Agency's website.
