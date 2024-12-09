More rain on the way, thick fog possible overnight, First Alert Day midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a wet Monday, more rain could be on the way.

The air will be a little thick overnight with a chance of fog into Tuesday morning. It won't rain all day, but it could rain at pretty much any time with warm temperatures in the upper 60s.

Showers will continue on Tuesday ahead of the next approaching storm Tuesday night. With the viewing area being prefrontal and southerly flow, daytime highs will be able to top out near 70.

It will be a First Alert Day on Wednesday with a category 1 risk of damaging winds in the eastern part of the ABC11 viewing area. There could be some localized flooding with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in spots and highs in the mid-60s. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph can also mix down to the surface at times into the night.

Sunshine returns Thursday but so do lower temperatures. The highs will be in the upper 40s, but it will warm up to the 50s by Saturday.

Road Conditions

A serious crash Monday morning shut down all lanes of I-85 North at Exit 170 (US-70) near Greensboro.

Our crews on the scene were told it involved a tractor-trailer, with three vehicles total. There were minor injuries.

The road reopened around 6:30 a.m.

There was also a crash closing several lanes of I-40 near Jones Sausage Road. It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Three lanes of the highway were closed in the westbound direction.