OXFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The man on trial for the murders of a Granville County couple took the stand in his own defense Thursday.

Eric Campbell is charged with killing Jerome and Dora Faulkner during a crime spree with his father, Ed Campbell, almost three years ago.

Eric Campbell claims his father was monstrously abusive and controlling, and essentially made him take part in the murders and try to cover them up.

RELATED: Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders

In 2014, the two were accused of killing the couple during an attempted robbery, then allegedly torched the house and ran before being arrested in West Virginia after a shootout with police.

In the months that followed, Ed Campbell killed himself in prison.

Eric Campbell, who is facing the death penalty, showcased how abusive, controlling, and manipulative his father was to everyone.

He detailed stories of physical abuse to himself and other people and family members - even pets.

At one point, Campbell said his father put the whole family to work in his meth lab making them wash dishes and buy Pseudoephedrine to help him make it.

The 23-year-old defendant is trying to make the case that he couldn't have disobeyed his father in 2014 in the Faulkner murders.

Campbell is the first defendant to face a capital punishment trial in Granville County in 25 years.
