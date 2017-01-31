NEWS

Accused Alamance County school bus stop rapist facing new charges

Greg Daniel Overman (Alamance Sheriff's Office)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 39-year-old man facing rape and sex offense charges involving an 11-year-old girl who was taken from an Alamance County bus stop last year now faces new charges.

Earlier this month, Alamance County investigators announced Greg Daniel Overman was charged with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult in connection with the October 2016 incident.

WGHP-TV reports, the incident happened on October 10th as the victim was waiting for the school bus on Mebane Oaks Road near the Orange County line.

The victim was allegedly taken to a nearby location and assaulted. Investigators said she was able to get out of the car and flag down a passing car.

Now, WGHP-TV reports Overman faces one additional count of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, possession of stolen property, obtaining property by false pretense.

Overman has an extensive criminal record, including at least six past felony convictions and several misdemeanor convictions.

He's being held in the Alamance County Detention Center.

