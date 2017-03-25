NEWS

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect arrested at Canadian border

Jerome Wayne Jones Jr. (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

DETROIT, Michigan (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department said 26-year-old Jerome Wayne Jones Jr., wanted for a Fayetteville murder, has been arrested attempting to cross the Canadian border.

The Fayetteville Police Department say Jones murdered 34-year-old Jason McKnight in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.
Police looking for armed and dangerous murder suspect


Detectives have a first-degree murder warrant for Jones. Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said a car with NC plates attempted to cross over the Canadian border around 4 a.m.

The car, driven by an unidentified female, said the pair was denied entry because the man didn't have identification.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials determined the undocumented man was Jones, wanted for murder in Cumberland County.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail in Michigan where he awaits extradition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

