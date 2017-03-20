EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1807949" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents displaced by the Raleigh fire were allowed home Sunday to gather belongings

Four days after a massive fire engulfed a construction site in downtown Raleigh, state office buildings that were closed due to damage from the blaze are scheduled to reopen.The state Department of Environmental Quality offices on 217 West Jones Street will reopen at 8 a.m. and close at 5 pm.The Green Square office building was closed due to heavy smoke and a power outage caused by the fire.According to a release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the decision to reopen was made after engineers inspected the building and determined its ventilation and other operating systems were working properly.Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues Monday.The ATF or Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Raleigh Fire and Police Departments investigate the cause of the massive fire.Thursday's inferno was the largest blaze in the city in nearly 100 years.The ATF determines the loss from the fire at more than $12 million.It originated at the Metropolitan apartment complex construction site on Jones Street.