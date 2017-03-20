DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE

Buildings to reopen after damage from huge downtown Raleigh fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

Government buildings closed by last week's downtown Raleigh fire is set to reopen Monday (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Four days after a massive fire engulfed a construction site in downtown Raleigh, state office buildings that were closed due to damage from the blaze are scheduled to reopen.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The state Department of Environmental Quality offices on 217 West Jones Street will reopen at 8 a.m. and close at 5 pm.

The Green Square office building was closed due to heavy smoke and a power outage caused by the fire.

READ MORE: The search for answers continues after monstrous downtown Raleigh fire

According to a release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the decision to reopen was made after engineers inspected the building and determined its ventilation and other operating systems were working properly.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Residents displaced by the Raleigh fire were allowed home Sunday to gather belongings



The ATF or Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Raleigh Fire and Police Departments investigate the cause of the massive fire.

Thursday's inferno was the largest blaze in the city in nearly 100 years.

Need help after the downtown Raleigh fire? Here's the info

The ATF determines the loss from the fire at more than $12 million.

It originated at the Metropolitan apartment complex construction site on Jones Street.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdowntown raleigh firebuilding firefireapartmentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE
Downtown Raleigh church saved from massive fire
Displaced residents assess damage after Raleigh fire
Businesses come together to thank Raleigh Fire Dept.
Burned building had been inspected more than 50 times
More downtown raleigh fire
NEWS
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh collision
Two killed in wrong-way I-85 crash, kids hospitalized
Neil Gorsuch facing 'rigorous' confirmation hearing this week
Trump expected to pick George Conway, Kellyanne's husband, for key Justice Department role
More News
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh collision
Two killed in wrong-way I-85 crash, kids hospitalized
Missing Wake County teen's body found in woods
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Fire rips through Cumberland County home
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen in advance: police
South Carolina knocks out Duke to advance to Sweet 16
Show More
North Carolina survives to beat Arkansas 72-65
Downtown Raleigh church saved from massive fire
Death investigation underway in Raleigh
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
Robbery suspect killed in chaotic Enfield standoff
More News
Top Video
Two killed in wrong-way I-85 crash, kids hospitalized
Fire rips through Cumberland County home
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Downtown Raleigh church saved from massive fire
More Video