Woman charged in fire that severely damaged Raleigh's House of Art business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Tuesday that a woman was arrested and charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a local business a week ago.

Eva Marie Torrellas, 59, was charged Tuesday afternoon with felony burning of an unoccupied commercial structure in the incident at the House of Art at 306 Hargett St. across from Moore Square.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Jan. 7. More than 30 firefighters responded to the blaze, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

Surveillance video from the business showed a woman stopping in front of the House of Art as a car drove by. She proceeded to walk up while carrying what appeared to be a bag in one hand and a book in the other. A short time later, she is seen exiting the porch as what appears to be smoke blows in front of the camera.

"I've been messed with a lot. For this to happen it's not even a surprise. It's sad to say, but I'm not surprised," business owner Mikhail Wright said at the time.

Coincidentally, a benefit concert to help rebuild the House of Art was set to take place Tuesday night at Pour House Music Hall.

