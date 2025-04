Several lanes closed after crash involving tractor trailer on I-40 East

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several lanes are closed after crash involving a tractor trailer Tuesday morning along I-40 east.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. just before Fayetteville Road in Durham County.

Another car was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.