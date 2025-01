Benefit concert taking place to help re-build House of Art

The popular location on Hargett Street was severely damaged in a fire one week ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A benefit concert to help re-build a beloved downtown Raleigh business ravaged by fire is taking place tonight.

House of Art on Hargett Street was severely damaged in the blaze one week ago.

Local artists will put on a show to raise money for the popular event space.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

Tonight's concert is happening at Pour House Music Hall.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.