Chapel Hill Police arrest man who robbed downtown bank

Christopher Todd Atwater (Credit: Chapel Hill Police Department)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man accused of robbing a Chapel Hill bank has been arrested.

Chapel Hill Police responded to the PNC bank branch at 101 E. Rosemary Street on Tuesday. Police said a man entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect, 47-year-old Christopher Todd Atwater, was arrested Wednesday.

Atwater has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.


