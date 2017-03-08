Chapel Hill Police arrest man who robbed downtown bank

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man accused of robbing a Chapel Hill bank has been arrested.
Chapel Hill Police responded to the PNC bank branch at 101 E. Rosemary Street on Tuesday. Police said a man entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect, 47-year-old Christopher Todd Atwater, was arrested Wednesday.
Atwater has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.
