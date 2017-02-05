Closed adoption center files for bankruptcy

The Independent Adoption Center that closed abruptly last week has filed for bankruptcy.The Chapter 7 filing made in a California court forced the Raleigh office to close its doors after decades of business.Families across the country are now out tens of thousands of dollars after their contracts with the company were not completed.Independent Adoption Center's assets at the time of the filing were $57,000.A company principal told some clients the reason for their financial problems was a change in the adoption climate. It was reportedly more difficult to find birth mothers, making it harder to keep the company operating.