Dozens of officers searched by ground and air Thursday for a missing Florida man last seen in Benson.Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, vanished on Nov. 25, 2016, when he suddenly stopped his car and jumped out.Thursday, 30 officers from several agencies conducted a search using a K-9. The State Bureau of Investigation searched the area from a helicopter.The Thomas family, in collaboration with the CUE Center for Missing Persons, is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.