NEWS

Desperate search for missing Florida man continues in Harnett County
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cole Thomas.

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Dozens of officers searched by ground and air Thursday for a missing Florida man last seen in Benson.

Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, vanished on Nov. 25, 2016, when he suddenly stopped his car and jumped out.

READ MORE: In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man

Thursday, 30 officers from several agencies conducted a search using a K-9. The State Bureau of Investigation searched the area from a helicopter.

The Thomas family, in collaboration with the CUE Center for Missing Persons, is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

RELATED: $10,000 reward offered in search for missing son

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing manmissing personBenson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man
$10,000 reward offered in search for missing son
NEWS
Donald Trump Embarks on Historic Inauguration
Inside the White House on Inauguration Day
Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel
Wake Sheriff calls for complete overhaul of SRO program
8 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche: Reports
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel
Man arrested in Fayetteville in 2015 shooting death
Wake Sheriff calls for complete overhaul of SRO program
Storm system bringing wet weather for Friday, weekend
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
Show More
8 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche: Reports
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Triangle woman will march in DC to send Trump message
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
More News
Top Video
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
More Video