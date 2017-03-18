NEWS

Displaced residents assess damage after Raleigh fire

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>WTVD</span></div><span class="caption-text">Residents return to apartments after Raleigh fire (ABC11 Photographer&#47;Shawn Replogle)</span></div>
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Residents temporarily displaced from two downtown Raleigh apartment complexes due to Thursday night's massive fire were allowed back into their homes to get some of their belongings Saturday.

People who live in the Link Apartments and The Residences at Quorum Center are asked to call the City of Raleigh's Non-Emergency Call Center at (919) 996-2999 to arrange to collect belongings from their homes.

READ MORE: The search for answers continues after monstrous downtown Raleigh fire

The displaced residents gathered at the Raleigh Municipal Building at 222 W. Hargett Street at 8 a.m. Saturday. Buses then shuttled the residents to their homes to retrieve only the necessities: clothes, toiletries, and medications.

Investigators continue to seek answers, while an outpouring of support is seen for first responders.



Glass, debris, and water on the sidewalks and inside apartments made the buildings less accessible, so residents were asked to wear protective clothing and eyewear.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been called in to help with the investigation into the largest fire the city has seen since the 1920s.

The ATF estimates the total loss of the multi-level building is more than $12 million.



The 5-alarm fire was first reported around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the Metropolitan apartment complex construction site located at 314 W. Jones Street and was battled by more than 100 firefighters. The site was once the location of the Raleigh Trailways bus station.

The wooden building burned so quickly that there was little firefighters could do but try to keep it from spreading to neighboring buildings.
