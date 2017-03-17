ABC11 TOGETHER

Need help after the downtown Raleigh fire? Here's the info

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
While no one was living in the downtown Raleigh building that burned Thursday night, several buildings close to the fire were seriously damaged by the radiant heat. Those buildings were being evaluated Friday for safety to determine if residents living there can return home. The City of Raleigh has set up a call center for affected residents to call with questions at: (919) 996-2999.

The American Red Cross is also assisting families who were temporarily displaced from neighboring apartment complexes. Displaced residents in need of assistance can call the Red Cross Triangle Chapter at (919) 231-1602. Red Cross caseworkers are available to help downtown at First Baptist Church located at 99 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh.
