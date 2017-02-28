The breach happened February 11. It wasn't reported until February 15. State investigators say, in all likelihood, they would have caught it had researchers followed protocol and reported the mistake right away.Instead, state inspectors say the researcher who worked most closely with the sample of Uranium-235 mishandled it, perhaps without using the proper gloves, and wound up getting trace amounts on both his keyboard at work and his toilet at home.Four other researchers had their homes, cars, and other "high traffic areas" tested after subsequent interviews but no further breaches were detected.Inspectors with the NC Radiation Protection Section of the Department of Health and Human Services say Duke University could face penalties for breaking protocol. No one from the school would answer questions about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.The I-Team obtained a report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that spells out part of what happened:State officials say the uranium in question was highly enriched but not deadly to humans, even if swallowed whole. The sample weighed 1.5 grams - about the diameter of a quarter with the thickness of about 3 sheets of tinfoil.It came from Los Alamos National Laboratory and, according to the report, was being used for research and calibration purposes. Investigators say it was packaged to prevent contamination and then isolated for pending disposal.