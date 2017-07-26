NEWS

Durham police looking for missing boys

D'Quan Thornton and Emanuel Wilson

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police investigators are trying to locate two boys who were last seen Friday night on Stephenson Street.

D'Quan Thornton, 13, and Emanuel Wilson, 9, were last seen riding their bicycles in the 2400 block of Stephenson Street.

D'Quan is a black male, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds. He has a dark complexion and wears his hair long on top and cut short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, black cargo pants, black socks and shoes.

Emanuel is a black male, 4 feet 8 inches tall and 85 pounds. He has a medium complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts with a black stripe down the side, black socks and red/green/blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Laeng at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29247 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at (919) 560-4427.
