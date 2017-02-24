  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face (WARNING - graphic content)
Family of murdered Durham store owner needs help

Family Fare/BP gas station near Guess Road in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The family of a murdered convenience store owner in Durham is in need of help.

Family Fare/BP Franchise owner John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, was shot during an apparent robbery at the gas station near Guess Road and Fawn Avenue around 7 a.m. on Valentine's Day.

Police later charged 16-year-old Jerrell Paylor with murder. He was also shot and suffered critical injuries during the incident.

An online donation page has been setup in Pruitt's name to help his family with short-term expenses and college tuition when the time comes for his 16-year-old daughter.

