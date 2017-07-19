Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing

Jimmy Lee Proffitt

A Fayetteville father is desperate for answers after his daughter Heather Carter went missing just days after a stern warning about her ex-husband."I know she'd been in trouble with him for quite a while. I tried to stop the relationship. I begged her not to go out. But she wouldn't listen to me," said Michael Carter.Instead Police say Heather Carter left home Wednesday with her friend Ashley Davila to meet up with her ex-husband, 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Profitt II, near the Superior Shopping Center on Hope Mills Road."At that point, they were shot at. Heather got shot multiple times. And Ashley got shot while inside the vehicle," said Capt. Pedro Orellano.Police say Davila drove off without Heather Carter despite the fact that Heather was in desperate need of a hospital. Police say Profitt kidnapped his ex-wife in a green Cadillac sedan that was later found with a significant of amount of Heather's blood inside."We're not looking for the car, we're not looking for the suspect, and we're looking for where Heather is, where she was taken," Orellano said. "We believe she was taken to the Hope Mills area and we found the vehicle in Stedman."Profitt has multiple felonies. He was released from prison in 2009 following a manslaughter conviction.Police also detail a long history of domestic violence in his relationship with Heather Carter. As for this case, detectives say Profitt is uncooperative. They're now calling on the public for help."It's never too small of a bit of information if you saw something like what we put in the press release. If you saw that Cadillac Wednesday thereafter call us let us know," said Lt. Todd Joyce.If you have seen that vehicle, call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.