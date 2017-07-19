NEWS

Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing

EMBED </>More Videos

Heather Carter

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville father is desperate for answers after his daughter Heather Carter went missing just days after a stern warning about her ex-husband.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I know she'd been in trouble with him for quite a while. I tried to stop the relationship. I begged her not to go out. But she wouldn't listen to me," said Michael Carter.

Instead Police say Heather Carter left home Wednesday with her friend Ashley Davila to meet up with her ex-husband, 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Profitt II, near the Superior Shopping Center on Hope Mills Road.

"At that point, they were shot at. Heather got shot multiple times. And Ashley got shot while inside the vehicle," said Capt. Pedro Orellano.

Police say Davila drove off without Heather Carter despite the fact that Heather was in desperate need of a hospital. Police say Profitt kidnapped his ex-wife in a green Cadillac sedan that was later found with a significant of amount of Heather's blood inside.

"We're not looking for the car, we're not looking for the suspect, and we're looking for where Heather is, where she was taken," Orellano said. "We believe she was taken to the Hope Mills area and we found the vehicle in Stedman."

RELATED: Fayetteville police still looking for 1 crime victim

Profitt has multiple felonies. He was released from prison in 2009 following a manslaughter conviction.

Jimmy Lee Proffitt



Police also detail a long history of domestic violence in his relationship with Heather Carter. As for this case, detectives say Profitt is uncooperative. They're now calling on the public for help.

"It's never too small of a bit of information if you saw something like what we put in the press release. If you saw that Cadillac Wednesday thereafter call us let us know," said Lt. Todd Joyce.

If you have seen that vehicle, call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestshootingmissing womanwoman shotfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot
Fayetteville police still looking for 1 crime victim
NEWS
Democrats, Republicans send well wishes to Sen. McCain
Remains found likely those of 10th Arizona flash flood victim
ANALYSIS: Six months in, Trump angry, defiant amid power vacuum
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
Inmate escapes from Randolph County prison
More News
Top Stories
Latest train-car crash shows need for railroad respect
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Inmate escapes from Randolph County prison
Sigh of relief for residents near NC State after arrest
Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium
Sheriff: North Carolina woman left toddler in car overnight
Show More
Will you find the hidden Whole Foods gift card?
Wake, Durham schools scramble to fill bus drivers jobs
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
Sea turtles released on NC Coast
Hip-hop as literature: Durham scholar returns from Harvard
More News
Top Video
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
VIDEO: NCFC supporters rally in Raleigh for MLS
Triangle students 3D print prosthetic hands for children
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
More Video