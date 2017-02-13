Rylan Buchanan

Moments after a Wilson man returned to the county lockup Monday morning, a funeral began for his 4-month-old son.Brian Buchanan is accused of killing his 4-month-old son, Rylan James Buchanan. The 30-year-old father showed little emotion as he slowly walked into a Wilson County courtroom to face a judge on murder charges.One week ago, officers found the infant unresponsive inside a Kimberly Drive home.Rylan died Wednesday at the hospital, and authorities ruled the little boy's death a homicide.On Friday, police arrested Brian Buchanan on first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury charges.During his first court appearance Monday, Judge William Ferris asked Buchanan if he had any questions after reading the charges he faces.Buchanan asked, "would it be possible for me to have a bond set?""Not today," replied the judge. However, a bond will be set after Buchanan gets a court appointed lawyer.Judge Ferris told Buchanan that two lawyers would visit him in jail.Several relatives watched Monday's appearance, but declined requests for a comment before leaving the courthouse.