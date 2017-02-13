NEWS

Funeral held for Wilson 4-month-old as father faces judge on murder charges

Brian Buchanan (ABC11 Reporter Anthony Wilson)

WILSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Moments after a Wilson man returned to the county lockup Monday morning, a funeral began for his 4-month-old son.

Brian Buchanan is accused of killing his 4-month-old son, Rylan James Buchanan. The 30-year-old father showed little emotion as he slowly walked into a Wilson County courtroom to face a judge on murder charges.

Rylan Buchanan



One week ago, officers found the infant unresponsive inside a Kimberly Drive home.

Rylan died Wednesday at the hospital, and authorities ruled the little boy's death a homicide.

On Friday, police arrested Brian Buchanan on first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury charges.

RELATED: Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son

During his first court appearance Monday, Judge William Ferris asked Buchanan if he had any questions after reading the charges he faces.

Buchanan asked, "would it be possible for me to have a bond set?"

"Not today," replied the judge. However, a bond will be set after Buchanan gets a court appointed lawyer.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Judge Ferris told Buchanan that two lawyers would visit him in jail.

Several relatives watched Monday's appearance, but declined requests for a comment before leaving the courthouse.

