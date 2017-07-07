ABC11 TOGETHER

Gary Sinise Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Gary Sinese Foundation donated a fully-equipped ATV to the Gray's Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
GRAY'S CREEK, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A good deed will help a Cumberland County volunteer fire department keep the community safe.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

The Gary Sinise Foundation presented the Gray's Creek Volunteer Fire Department with a new firefighting ATV.

Firefighters at the department say that in a lot of emergencies, smaller is better. With this new piece of equipment, they can go just about anywhere.

"As an ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation and from Gary himself, we present it to you guys with honor, with glory and with all the love that we could possible give you," said Retired Master Sgt. John Masson, with the foundation.

The foundation gave this $28,000 ATV, completely outfitted with fire and rescue equipment, to the volunteer department.

It can carry 50 feet of hose, 75 gallons of water, along with foam and rescue equipment, and can go anywhere from woods and fields to highways.

In southeastern Cumberland County, that's a big plus.

We've actually had hunters that have been shot; we've had to go in and bring them out. It's going to be a big help for something like that," said Fire Chief Kevin Herndon. "We'll also be able to use it for small brush fires, rescues. We do have capabilities of hauling victims on there. Car accidents, there's a place for it there.

The Foundation started by Sinise, who is best known for portraying Lt. Dan Taylor in the iconic movie "Forrest Gump," supports not only veterans but first responders, too.

With this new piece of equipment, firefighters say they'll be able to save more lives.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscumberland county newsatvfirefightersdonationsfeel goodbuzzworthyabc11 togetherGray's Creek
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
ESPY Awards benefit V-Foundation
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
Mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver
Formerly homeless teen surprised by 'I Will Survive' singer
More abc11 together
NEWS
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of high-stakes meeting at G-20
NJ Transit service resumes at NYC's Penn Station after derailment
At least 76 police officers injured in G-20 protests in Germany
What you need to know about the G-20
More News
Top Stories
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Hot again today ahead of storms this weekend
Show More
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Surveillance image released of armed Durham suspect
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
More News
Top Video
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
NCSU students bike through Europe to help NC refugees
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
More Video