As federal investigators dig meticulously through charred rubble in search of what caused last week's downtown inferno at a construction site, the Raleigh Police Department is scaling back its presence around the scene, turning over individual buildings to the property owners.The Quorum Center has hired Raleigh-based York Security to monitor its buildings that are still too dangerous for people to move back in.ABC11 has learned the lone security guard on duty at the Metropolitan Apartments construction site the night of the fire also worked for York Security.The company released the following statement to ABC11:ABC11 was at Raleigh's Windsor Falls Apartments on Tuesday night and obtained exclusive video of half a dozen ATF agents on the property.A source close to the investigation said agents were searching a particular unit in connection with the fire.ABC11 is also hearing from an eyewitness who says she was among the first to capture video of the fire as it started around 10 p.m. Thursday.Nikki Carlson of Raleigh said she was pulling into downtown on Dawson St. when she saw flames shooting from one end of the structure as thick black smoke was billowing out of the other side facing Jones Street.Shortly after Carlson posted her cell phone videos to YouTube, investigators contacted her.On Wednesday, she said she met with two ATF agents who have been interviewing several eyewitnesses and analyzing their video footage as well."All I can tell them is where I was standing, what I saw, and then the timeframe," she said.Carlson said investigators seemed to be focused on the timeline of events and where she thinks the fire started."Who knows? It was freezing cold, the air was dry, this is all wood, there's no sprinklers," said Carlson. "I would love to hear that this was just a freak accident."