NEWS

Man accused of peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Matthew Keller (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

By
RAL:EIGH (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with taking secret pictures up women's skirts at the Got to Be NC Festival at the N.C. State Fairgrounds property this weekend.

Investigators say there were eight victims total, but they've only identified two so far.

A man at the event said he saw 26-year-old Matthew Keller take pictures of two women and he and a friend grabbed Keller and held him until deputies arrived.

The women are 24 and 27 years old.

Keller is charged with eight counts of secret peeping.

He made a first appearance in a Raleigh courtroom Monday and is free on a $50,000 bond.
Related Topics:
newspeeping tomsex offenseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
NEWS
National EMS Week: Do you know CPR?
Authorities: Deadly stabbing of black student visiting UMD possible hate crime
Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russians
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
More News
Top Stories
Man shot at Raleigh park
Body positively identified as missing Duke student
One killed when fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog
Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at park
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
National EMS Week: Do you know CPR?
Show More
Authorities: Deadly stabbing of black student visiting UMD possible hate crime
Rainy days ahead ...
AP: Michael Flynn won't testify before Senate panel
Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville
Man left trying to explain how car ended up in pool
More News
Top Video
Supreme Court says race used to draw 2 NC districts
One killed when fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
AP: Michael Flynn won't testify before Senate panel
Watch: Firefighter trapped under burning building
More Video