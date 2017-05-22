The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with taking secret pictures up women's skirts at the Got to Be NC Festival at the N.C. State Fairgrounds property this weekend.Investigators say there were eight victims total, but they've only identified two so far.A man at the event said he saw 26-year-old Matthew Keller take pictures of two women and he and a friend grabbed Keller and held him until deputies arrived.The women are 24 and 27 years old.Keller is charged with eight counts of secret peeping.He made a first appearance in a Raleigh courtroom Monday and is free on a $50,000 bond.