NEWS

Durham man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond

EMBED </>More Videos

Devon Fowler (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man was denied bond Wednesday on murder charges in connection with a fatal weekend shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Joint Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Devon Maurice Fowler Tuesday night at the Extended Stay America on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh.

Fowler, of Junction Road in Durham, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with Kamari Munerlyn's death.

Kamari Munerlyn



On Sunday, the first grader was riding in a Honda Pilot with nine other people after a pool party when a gunman opened fire on the SUV.

In court Wednesday, the judge ruled that Fowler be held in jail without bond as Munerlyn's family members looked on.

EMBED More News Videos

Devon Fowler appears in court



Officials had extra security present during Fowler's first court appearance.



Before Fowler's arrest, Munerlyn's mother, Felicia Parker, told ABC11 in an interview early Tuesday that she knew who took her son's life, but would not release their identity.

RELATED: Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son

The family feared speaking out because of possible retaliation. They said they thought the incident was gang related.

"I'm not going to say no names," Parker said. "God gonna handle it. The police gonna handle it."

While investigators have said they believe the incident was not a random act, they haven't released any official information supporting Parker's claims.

RELATED: Durham police identify child shot, still seeking suspect

Parker said she isn't sure why her family was targeted; however, others speculate that her boyfriend was the real target.

"I've been through a lot," she said. "I've always been targeted."

Parker claims she's a victim of three shootings that have occurred since 2016, one of those attacks happened on the night of January 29, 2016.

Parker didn't want to go in detail; however, Durham police confirmed the January attack, adding that just two months ago bullets were fired at Parker's vehicle.



The revelation is drawing criticism from the public and questions around Kamari's safety in Parker's care.

"I love my son," Parker said. "He was well taken care of when he was here."

The family plans to honor Kamari with a candlelight vigil Thursday night. The memorial will take place on the corner of Guess Road near Tokyo Express at 8 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Kamari's funeral expenses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingchild killeddurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit
Texas child dies from suspected 'dry drowning'
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
2 Maryland teens found shot dead night before high school graduation
More News
Top Stories
Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard
Texas child dies from suspected 'dry drowning'
Police find 8th victim in London Bridge attack
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Trump says he has his FBI pick
Coast Guard searching for man missing in North Carolina
Henderson, Oxford lift boil water advisories
Show More
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Wake school board has fingers crossed for funding needs
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Pregnant woman dies when son backs over her in minivan
Elections probe: Did Russian hacking effort reach NC?
More News
Top Video
Wake school board has fingers crossed for funding needs
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
More Video