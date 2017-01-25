NEWS

Fayetteville police make arrest in murder of decorated Army veteran

Jameel Malik Davidson - photo from March 2014 (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says a man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a decorated United States Army veteran.

Wednesday, January 18, 86-year-old Gerald "Jerry" Gillespie was found dead in an apartment in the 5 block of Briar Circle after his family contacted police because they hadn't heard from him.

Police said 21-year-old Jameel Malik Davidson was captured in Miami by US Marshals. He's also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Davidson lived in the same apartment complex as Gillespie.



Davidson now faces extradition back to North Carolina from Florida.

