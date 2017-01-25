FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department says a man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a decorated United States Army veteran.
Wednesday, January 18, 86-year-old Gerald "Jerry" Gillespie was found dead in an apartment in the 5 block of Briar Circle after his family contacted police because they hadn't heard from him.
Police said 21-year-old Jameel Malik Davidson was captured in Miami by US Marshals. He's also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police said Davidson lived in the same apartment complex as Gillespie.
#FayPD Detectives have charged and arrested Davidson in the murder of Jerry Gillespie. Davidson was captured in Miami by US Marshals. pic.twitter.com/ngGzLZTycX— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 26, 2017
Davidson now faces extradition back to North Carolina from Florida.
Report a Typo