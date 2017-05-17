Ten year old Daisy Medina's recovering from a gunshot wound in her side, after a bullet fired upstairs pierced ceiling above her bed #abc11 pic.twitter.com/qGIKkffjzc — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 15, 2017

A Durham man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping in her bed last weekend.James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham, turned himself in on Wednesday. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road when gunfire from the apartment above came through the ceiling and struck the child.Deisy Medina was rushed to the hospital where she was in critical, but stable condition. She has since been treated and released.Officers said the investigation is ongoing.