Authorities in Durham are still investigating a shooting that critically injured a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her bed over the weekend.Police said it happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road when gunfire from the apartment above came through the ceiling and struck her.The child was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.Durham police officers attained a search warrant and searched the apartment building from which the bullet traveled. There was no one in the apartment when officers conducted their search."I am deeply disturbed and incensed at this act of violence, which resulted in the serious injury to an innocent sleeping child," Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said on Sunday. "The Durham Police Department is committed to identifying the individuals responsible for discharging the weapon used in this incident, and pursuing appropriate charges against all involved."On Monday, authorities told ABC11 that a man turned himself in to police, but later said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.