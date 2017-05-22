Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Sears store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2021216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to help identify and locate the suspect who took inappropriate photos of women at a department store.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly took inappropriate photos of women at a department store.It happened on May 1 in Sears, located in the 7300 block of Old Wake Forest Road.Authorities said the man was taking photos underneath the skirt of a female victim.After releasing surveillance video of the man Sunday, 29-year-old Andre Antonio Longmire is charged with secret peeping.Bond was set at $25,000.