NEWS

Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Sears store

Andre Antonio Longmire (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly took inappropriate photos of women at a department store.

It happened on May 1 in Sears, located in the 7300 block of Old Wake Forest Road.

Authorities said the man was taking photos underneath the skirt of a female victim.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After releasing surveillance video of the man Sunday, 29-year-old Andre Antonio Longmire is charged with secret peeping.

EMBED More News Videos

The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to help identify and locate the suspect who took inappropriate photos of women at a department store.


Bond was set at $25,000.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsraleigh newssex offendersex offenseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
NEWS
Armed suspect robs woman at Fayetteville ATM
NC man extradited from NV, arrested for child crimes
Troopers ID man killed in fuel tanker crash near Clayton
Dad of NYC crash victim leaves letter thanking the city
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh camp that's given so much now needs help
Durham Freeway to be closed three nights this week
Armed suspect robs woman at Fayetteville ATM
Troopers ID man killed in fuel tanker crash near Clayton
Man accused of peeping up skirts at festival
NC man extradited from NV, arrested for child crimes
Man shot at Raleigh park
Show More
Body positively identified as missing Duke student
Mom kills kids to save them from 'evils of the world'
Rep apologizes for Confederate statue 'lynch' comment
Supreme Court says race used to draw 2 NC districts
Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
More Photos