Man flashes mother and children on American Tobacco Trail in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to a mother and her two children along the American Tobacco Trail just south of the downtown area Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after noon close to the 1 mile marker where the trail crosses West Enterprise Street.


The woman told police a man approaching from the opposite direction flashed them as they passed.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

A similar incident happened on the trail earlier this month.

The Durham Police Department has following personal safety tips:

-Be aware of your surroundings
-Call 911 to report any suspicious activities
-Do not walk alone
-Try to remain in well-lit areas
-Trust your instincts
-Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones
-Bring a cell phone
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

