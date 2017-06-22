The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to a mother and her two children along the American Tobacco Trail just south of the downtown area Wednesday afternoon.It happened just after noon close to the 1 mile marker where the trail crosses West Enterprise Street.The woman told police a man approaching from the opposite direction flashed them as they passed.The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.A similar incident happened on the trail earlier this month.The Durham Police Department has following personal safety tips:-Be aware of your surroundings-Call 911 to report any suspicious activities-Do not walk alone-Try to remain in well-lit areas-Trust your instincts-Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones-Bring a cell phoneAnyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.