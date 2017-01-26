  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: President Trump speaks at the GOP Summit in Philadelphia
NEWS

Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced

EMBED </>More News Videos

Russell Rutledge in court (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham man was sentenced Tuesday morning in the 2016 death of a cyclist.

On May 10, 2016, Russell Grant Rutledge was driving a pickup truck east on NC-98 near Kemp Road when he hit 66-year-old Eugene Howard Rotberg from behind.

Rotberg, who had recently retired from Wake County Schools after teaching physical education at Dillard Drive Elementary, died from his injuries. He also worked as a Kids Academy instructor at Life Time Fitness in Cary.



In court Thursday, Rotberg's family told the judge the impact the incident has had on their lives.

Visibly emotional, Rutledge told the family that he feels guilty any time he is happy, because he feels he should be sad all the time.

Rutledge pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and was sentenced to 75 days in jail, along with having his license revoked for 1 year.

Rutledge said he will appeal the length of the sentence, and could bond out of jail pending the results of that appeal.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscyclingaccidentDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Cyclist killed east of Durham
NEWS
Doomsday Clock Shows How Close We Are to Apocalypse
Nearly 700 Miles of Fencing at the US-Mexico Border Already Exist
Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
More News
Top Stories
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Mexican president says he has canceled his trip to DC
Missing VA mother, 2 kids found 'safe and sound' in NC
House Science chair: Get news from Trump, not media
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at His Anti-Trump Protest
Show More
Triangle Muslims call Trump's plan un-American
Decades after killings, Jeffrey MacDonald back in court
Man charged in murder of decorated Army veteran
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Program to offer free genetic testing for NC newborns
More News
Top Video
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Program to offer free genetic testing for NC newborns
Study shows students safer, staying in school longer
Man charged in murder of decorated Army veteran
More Video