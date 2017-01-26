Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced

A Durham man was sentenced Tuesday morning in the 2016 death of a cyclist.On May 10, 2016, Russell Grant Rutledge was driving a pickup truck east on NC-98 near Kemp Road when he hit 66-year-old Eugene Howard Rotberg from behind.Rotberg, who had recently retired from Wake County Schools after teaching physical education at Dillard Drive Elementary, died from his injuries. He also worked as a Kids Academy instructor at Life Time Fitness in Cary.In court Thursday, Rotberg's family told the judge the impact the incident has had on their lives.Visibly emotional, Rutledge told the family that he feels guilty any time he is happy, because he feels he should be sad all the time.Rutledge pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and was sentenced to 75 days in jail, along with having his license revoked for 1 year.Rutledge said he will appeal the length of the sentence, and could bond out of jail pending the results of that appeal.