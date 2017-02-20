NEWS

Manhunt on for 2nd suspect in Fayetteville murder

Demonte Jones

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says it has made an arrest in a fatal shooting where the victim crashed into a house Saturday evening and is actively involved in a manhunt for a second suspect Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, police were involved in a car chase while searching for Demonte Deon Jones, 27, a second murder suspect. Jones, of the 6400 block of Rockford Drive, is considered armed and dangerous.

The search started Monday after officers recognized Jones as a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Venza in the area of Fisher Road and Strickland Bridge Road. Police said the driver has been identified as Joseph Matthew jackson, 25, of the 3300 block of Dandelion Lane.



Police said the Toyota fled when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Cumberland County in January.

During the pursuit, police said Jackson struck another vehicle at Raeford Road and Skibo Road while attempted to avoid officers.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck by the Toyota were not seriously injured.

Joseph Matthew Jackson



Officers lost sight of the Toyota at Owen Drive near Cumberland Road. After a canvass effort that included other law enforcement agencies, police got a tip that led them to the vehicle.

The Toyota was found at a residence in the area of Dandelion Drive and Dragonfly Drive. Jackson was taken into custody.



Jones was not found at the scene and may have escaped into a wooded area.

The crime: Man shot in car, later dies

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.

The people in the house at the time were not hurt.

Police said Sunday that the shooting victim, 26-year-old Rakeen McGoogan, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Brian Lamar Martin Jr.



Monday, detectives announced 20-year-old Brian Lamar Martin Jr. of Raeford is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Martin is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

