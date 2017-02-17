ITEAM

NC's attorney general has 4 ideas to stem epidemic of opioid addiction

EMBED </>More News Videos

Attorney General Josh Stein has ideas to stop NC's opioid addiction

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina's new Attorney General, Josh Stein, tells the ABC11 I-Team, curbing opioid addiction is one of his top priorities.

"Opioid addiction and opioid overdoses are a crisis here North Carolina," Stein said. "More people are dying today in North Carolina of opioid overdoses than car crashes."

Do you know someone struggling with addiction? Click here for help.

Stein wants to tackle the problem in a new way, preventing the problem where it often starts -- the doctor's office.



"It's really up to doctors and dentists to ask themselves: 'If I'm taking out someone's wisdom teeth, do I really need to write a prescription with 30 or 60 pills?' " Stein said. "That's where the culture change needs to happen with the prescriber community."

Stein also wants pharmaceutical wholesalers to examine data showing how many pills are being prescribed in specific communities.

"That is something that our office will be looking at, is to make sure that the wholesalers are not turning a blind eye to data," he said. "That would be relevant to helping law enforcement."

'HEROIN? NOT MY CHILD!' - THE I-TEAM DELVES INTO NC'S DRUG EPIDEMIC

Stein said he believes when people become addicted, there aren't enough places to get help.

"There is simply not enough treatment facilities operations to handle all the people that are addicted," Stein said. "We need to help those people who are ill, get well. Because when they're well, then they're happy, productive members of society."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsiteamheroindrug addictionopioidsattorney generalRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
ITEAM
I-Team: Where are Durham Police's body cameras?
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
Hundreds of Woodlake residents meet over maligned dam
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
More iteam
NEWS
Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street
After 9 months away, joyful reunions at Fort Bragg
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
Senate confirms EPA nominee Scott Pruitt despite a renewed court battle
More News
Top Stories
Angry mom: Allergic daughter attacked on Wake school bus
Durham PD investigation leads to Sampson County landfill
White House denies AP report on Natl Guard and immigration
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
Cooper laments loss of NBA All-Star Game over HB2
Medical bill mistake doubles cost for man's treatment
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
Show More
UNC: Patients' dental records may have been stolen
Lead found at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School
Scott Pruitt sworn in as EPA administrator
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
NC pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
Cooper laments loss of NBA All-Star Game over HB2
Durham PD investigation leads to Sampson County landfill
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
More Video