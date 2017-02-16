Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Residents who say they were in the area when Durham police shot a man Wednesday dispute a report that a gun was found next to Kenneth Bailey Jr.'s body.
In a news conference Wednesday evening, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said the man ran from a house on Glenbrook Drive after three officers attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest around 2:20 p.m. They were chasing him on foot when the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. Officers pulled their guns and fired.
The Durham Police Department hasn't officially identified Bailey, but family members have, and say his nickname was Simba.
Police say the gun found next to Bailey was reported stolen in Dec. 2016.
"I feel like it's not right. Police say that there was a gun on the victim or beside the victim. Me my mom and other neighbors were here right when the shooting happened. We walked up to the body. There was no gun laying there. And I know that," offered neighbor Rodnika Benton.
But another neighbor told ABC11 that he heard police order Bailey to drop a gun before he was shot.
In 2016, Bailey was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Arrest warrants show that Bailey was in violation of his pretrial release for breaking his curfew and that's why officers were looking for him.
Bailey was also the subject of an ABC11 story in 2014 where he was allegedly involved in a chase and carjacking
Bailey was also facing indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Police plan to release a five-day report.
Family members said Bailey was a father of two.
