North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan

A North Carolina soldier was among three killed in Afghanistan over the weekend.The Department of Defense announced Monday that 22-year-old Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge of Youngsville; 29-year-old Sgt. William M. Bays of Barstow, California; and 25-year-old Sgt. Eric M. Houck of Baltimore, Maryland were killed in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan on Saturday.Officials said they died from gunshot wounds and the incident is under investigation.The soldiers were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel and were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY.