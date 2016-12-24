One dead after shooting at apartment complex in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --One man has died after a shooting in Durham Saturday. Another person was injured.
It was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the Springwood Park Apartments on Ivy Wood Lane. Officers found both men outside.
Police said one man was shot in leg and one person was shot in the abdomen. One of them died at the hospital, according to police.
No word yet on the identities of the victims or any suspects.
This is the second shooting death in Durham on Saturday. A man died after being shot multiple times at another apartment complex on Rochelle Street.
Police have not said if the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440 extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.