Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' Fayetteville murder suspect

Jerome Wayne Jones Jr. (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says it is looking for 26-year-old Jerome Wayne Jones Jr. in Wednesday's murder of 34-year-old Jason McKnight.

McKnight was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Turnpike Road. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives have a first-degree murder warrant for Jones. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are encouraging his family and friends to have him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

