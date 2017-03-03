NEWS

Jury recommends life in prison for man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nathan Holden enters court

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh jury on Friday afternoon recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for a Wake County man who murdered his in-laws and shot his wife in the face.

Nathan Holden killed 57-year-old Angelia Smith Taylor and 66-year-old Sylvester Taylor near Wendell in April 2014.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He also shot his estranged wife LaTonya Allen as the couple's three children were huddled in a nearby closet listening.

RELATED: 2 dead in Wake County triple shooting near Wendell

The jury in the case found him guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Monday.

Prosecutors say Allen had filed for a restraining order and was working toward getting a divorce, but Holden refused to accept that the marriage was about to end. The couple separated back in December 2013.

"It's about hate. It's about selfishness. It's about hating someone that took something from you," said Prosecutor Jason Waller in his closing argument before the guilty verdict.

Defense attorney Jonathan Broun told jurors in his opening statement for the death penalty phase that Holden suffered a difficult childhood, and that his mother suffered with substance abuse and domestic violence.

He argued that his client does not deserve to be sent to death row.

"Nate Holden is a lot more than what happened that night," he said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstrialcourt casemurderdeath penaltyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
Defense says man who murdered in-laws, shot wife 'snapped'
Defense rests its case in trial of Wake County killer
Raleigh jurors see video in death-penalty trial
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
Doctor says it was 'miraculous' woman survived attack
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Trial begins for man accused of killing in-laws
2 dead in Wake County shooting
NEWS
Zika infection during pregnancy may increase birth defect risk 20-fold
Trump blames Dems for confirmation delays, but red tape is culprit
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
River turns bright green to the horror of residents
More News
Top Stories
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
How UNC civil rights center helped Orange Co. neighbors
River turns bright green to the horror of residents
Rolesville HS officer resigns after body-slam incident
Duke Researchers study flu similarities in patients
Raleigh father pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old son
88-year-old woman to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Show More
Fayetteville man's dying moments streamed on Facebook
Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
Police: Naked man raped neighbor in front of kids
Man arrested in Fayetteville teen's rape investigation
More News
Top Video
How UNC civil rights center helped Orange Co. neighbors
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Raleigh father pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old son
New study ask, how much urine is really in the pool?
More Video