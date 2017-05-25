NEWS

Raleigh Police investigate bizarre shooting on I-40

Raleigh Police responded to a shooting call on I-40 on Thursday night.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting on I-40 west between Trailwood Drive and Lake Wheeler Road.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area about 7:15 p.m. after a reported shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said four people, all in one car, were involved in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and subsequently ran off the road.

The car was crashed on I-40 near Gorman Street and was deep in the woods, making it tough to see from the road.

The driver and another occupant were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Two other occupants fled to the 1500 block of Main Campus Drive right around the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

ABC11 cameras captured one of them being treated for injuries, placed on a stretcher and then being escorted by police to a waiting ambulance.

The second person was also taken to WakeMed.

Police said they are still trying to piece together what exactly happened, but they said the incident is not believed to be a random act.

