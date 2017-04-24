TROUBLESHOOTER

Raleigh woman loses $500 to jury scam

EMBED </>More News Videos

A jury scam is making the rounds once again and this time it cost one Raleigh woman more than $500 bucks. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A jury scam is making the rounds once again, and this time it cost one Raleigh woman more than $500 bucks.

Like many others, Joedy Black got an unexpected call about missing jury duty. The scammer told Black that she would be locked up because she didn't serve her juror summons.

"It was a misdemeanor offense and this guy sounded really official, and I was scared to death," Black explained.

Black listened carefully as the caller, who claimed he was with the Wake County Sheriff's Department, said she'd be arrested if she didn't pay up.

The man said her bond would be almost $1,500 and that sent Black into an instant panic.

Without thinking twice, Black scrambled to get as much money she could. She got $500 and was instructed to load the money onto a prepaid debit card. Once she got the card, she read the numbers on the back of the card to the scammer.

"They had police scanners in the background, so it sounded like they were at the police station or the Wake County Sheriff's Office waiting to come arrest me if I didn't do what they told me to do," she said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Even after getting the money, the scammer called back for more, but by that time, Black had realized that she'd been scammed.

"I'm not that gullible and I'm like 'Oh my God, I can't believe I did this.'"

One big reason Black said she fell for the scam is the number she used to call the scammer back. It had a 919 area code and when you call it you hear this message... "You've reached the Wake County Sheriff's Department..."

The scammer even used a dial directory in their recording to make the scam seem legitimate.

I tried to reach a real person, but this time, I was only able to leave a message.

As for Black, she hopes no one else loses money to this scam like she did.

"It was the fear, they are coming to come arrest me. I was terrified that's all I can say, and I'm just really embarrassed."

Black has reported this incident to authorities.

It's important to note, you can not be fined by telephone for missing jury duty, nor can you be arrested.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstroubleshooterscamRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
Woman battles Frontier over bill
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Aspiring house flipper caught in mortgage fraud scam
Troubleshooter: Children's book author gets deposit back
More troubleshooter
NEWS
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say
News Digest for Monday, April 24, 2017
Nearly a decade later, Durham land remains vacant
WH press secretary defends Trump's 'significant' work in 100 days
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Accidents reported on wet roads
Durham Schools scramble to fill substitute teacher gaps
Nearly a decade later, Durham land remains vacant
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
NC police search for man who robbed 20 businesses
Fayetteville releases new sketch of Ramsey St Rapist
NC teen, 13, arrested in sex assaults of two women
Show More
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Woman accused of forcing 12-year-old into prostitution
Child falls from back of church bus
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, April 24, 2017
Durham Schools scramble to fill substitute teacher gaps
NC police search for man who robbed 20 businesses
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
More Video