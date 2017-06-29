RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman

The RDU Airport Police Department has released three surveillance photos that show Allison Cope and her car at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon.Cope has not been heard from since she left her job at an airport terminal Starbucks Monday.In a news release, RDU police said "Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress. Furthermore, RDU Police have uncovered no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus."The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department are assisting in the search.Cope, who has been a supervisor at the Starbucks in RDU's Terminal Two for four years, was scheduled to start a 3:30 a.m. shift on Tuesday. She never showed.Police said she was officially reported missing at 7 p.m. Monday night. Around 3 p.m. a badge swipe shows Cope clocked out for what RDU police say was her scheduled break.RDU police say Cope's car is a 2014 silver Ford Fusion with a North Carolina license plate that reads EHA 2771. It also has a window wrap of the non-profit Change of Heart Pitbull Rescue.They describe her as being in her mid-20's, having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing at 5'6" and weighing about 180 pounds.Anyone with information should call (919) 840-7510.