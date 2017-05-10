ABC11 TOGETHER

Rescued horses help children recover in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

A Raleigh nonprofit is pairing horses with children who have suffered traumatic experiences (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A local nonprofit called Hope Reins pairs rescued horses with children who have suffered traumatic experiences, and that bond is helping to heal their hearts.

At Hope Reins, everyone has a story.

"I grew up in a home that looked really great from the outside, but my father was an alcoholic and extremely abusive," the organization's founder and CEO, Kim Tschirret, said. "And I don't ever remember feeling safe in my own home. The place that I went to, where I was safe, was my barn and with my horse."

And every horse has a story, too. Twinkle, a mini horse, was rescued from a junkyard at just two years old. Her hooves were overgrown and up-turned up like elf shoes.

"Our Ferrier is the one that actually found her, and rescued her, and named her Twinkle because she said that she had just a twinkle left in her eyes. She was almost gone," Tschirret said.

Now, the rescued horse is working to help children open up about the hardships in their lives.

"When my dad died the horses helped me," 7-year-old Ashlyn Guin said. "All your secrets, that you don't like to hold inside, you can just tell the horses."

The Guin children have been coming here since their father took his own life two years ago. He was in the military and battled PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and depression. Wednesday would've been his birthday.

"It's really hard for them to see other children, happy families, and then, you know, kind of looking at me 'I really wish dad was here why did he die,'" their mother, Amanda Guin, said. "I beg and plead with God to help me when I don't know what to do next."

The sessions have helped her son open up more - "because I don't think other people would understand," 9-year-old Garrett Guin said.

The horses show the children all wounds may heal over time.

Hope Reins served 350 local children last year, 50 percent of which live below the poverty line and it's all thanks to donations.

You can learn more about Hope Reins here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsabc11 togetherhorseschildrenRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Summit gives caregivers resources and solutions
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Raleigh nonprofit still going strong, changing lives
Green Home Tour offers ideas on energy efficiency
More abc11 together
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
Missing Durham man found thanks to Next Door app
FBI Director Comey fired amid Russia probe
Comey asked for more money, staffing for Russia investigation days before firing
More News
Top Stories
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Missing Durham man found thanks to Next Door app
NC teachers lobby for better pay, classroom spending
Burr's Senate intel panel subpoenas Flynn documents
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Help may be on for way for homeless Fayetteville veterans
Burr: FBI director firing 'makes no sense'
Show More
Durham County Jail welcomes new director
12,000-plus sign petition to recognize late teen at Enloe
Van catches fire, spreads to 2nd car, home in Knightdale
Business burglaries in Raleigh could be linked
Bill to end adult prosecution of NC teens gains steam
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Missing Durham man found thanks to Next Door app
NC teachers lobby for better pay, classroom spending
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
More Video