SBI IDs suspect killed in chaotic Enfield standoff

The State Bureau of Investigations identified 62-year-old Willie E. Bishop as the armed robbery suspect who was killed in a chaotic standoff at the Enfield post office on Saturday.Police were called to the post office at 112 N. Dennis St. around 7 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery.Bishop lived close by, in the 200 block of N. Dennis Street.As police arrived, Bishop fired shots at the officers.As multiple agencies arrived to back up the responding officer, Bishop continued to fire shots at law enforcement.Capt. Drahar Bozard Jr. of the Enfield Police Department, fired one shot, and the suspect was found dead inside the post office, the SBI said Tuesday.No officers were injured.